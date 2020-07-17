II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $711.25 Million

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Analysts expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report sales of $711.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $737.64 million. II-VI reported sales of $362.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIVI. ValuEngine lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on II-VI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $987,328.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,521.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,949 shares of company stock worth $4,223,658. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIVI stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 1.29.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

