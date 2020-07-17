Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 26.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.62.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 43.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 423,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 306,665 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

