Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($14.04) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.95 ($15.67).

SZG opened at €12.94 ($14.54) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.43. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €7.77 ($8.73) and a 12-month high of €21.00 ($23.60). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84. The firm has a market cap of $699.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

