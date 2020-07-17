-$0.21 EPS Expected for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.22). Everbridge reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.08.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $165.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.49 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.65.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,157,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Everbridge by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

