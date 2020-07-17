FY2020 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) Raised by Cormark

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

