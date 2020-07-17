Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 2.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $88.37 and last traded at $82.18, 714,751 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,801,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.22.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $201,108.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,685,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,228,607.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lorence H. Kim sold 241,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $15,542,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,234,153 shares in the company, valued at $79,590,526.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,173,550 shares of company stock worth $134,776,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

