$293.66 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will report $293.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $324.60 million. SM Energy reported sales of $407.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $806.17 million to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 5.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,195 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 4,547,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,278 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 977,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $15,653,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.