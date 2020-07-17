Deutsche Bank Raises SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 1,270

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 1,270 ($15.63) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SSE. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on SSE from GBX 1,350 ($16.61) to GBX 1,300 ($16.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,716 ($21.12) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,033 ($12.71) to GBX 1,120 ($13.78) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,411.27 ($17.37).

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,397 ($17.19) on Friday. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 13.65 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,703 ($20.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -245.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,316.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,362.95.

SSE (LON:SSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 83.60 ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 82.50 ($1.02) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that SSE will post 9769.9629129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Pibworth sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($16.45), for a total value of £204,253.49 ($251,357.97).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

