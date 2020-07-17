Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) – Analysts at Pi Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Pi Financial has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.75 price objective on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$57.33 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Laurentian cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.96.

Shares of WDO opened at C$13.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 44.19. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$5.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at C$139,645.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

