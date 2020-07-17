Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (TSE:WDO)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) – Analysts at Pi Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Pi Financial has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.75 price objective on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$57.33 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Laurentian cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.96.

Shares of WDO opened at C$13.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 44.19. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$5.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at C$139,645.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Earnings History and Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wells Fargo & Co Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co
Wells Fargo & Co Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co
Tesla Inc Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.
Tesla Inc Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.
HT Partners LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Microsoft Co.
HT Partners LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Microsoft Co.
Microsoft Co. Stake Cut by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO
Microsoft Co. Stake Cut by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO
II-VI, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $711.25 Million
II-VI, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $711.25 Million
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Juniper Networks
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Juniper Networks


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report