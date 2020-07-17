XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $126.46

XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $126.46 and traded as low as $122.50. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 122,027 shares changing hands.

XPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.46. The firm has a market cap of $258.07 million and a P/E ratio of 35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.44%.

About XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.