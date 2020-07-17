Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Arrayit Corp (OTCMKTS:ARYC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.00. Arrayit shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,844,000 shares traded.

Arrayit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARYC)

Arrayit Corporation, a life sciences technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function, and diagnostics worldwide. The company is involved in the development and support of microarray tools and components; custom printing and analysis of microarrays for research; and the identification and development of diagnostic microarrays and tools for early detection of treatable disease states.

