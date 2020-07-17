Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.21 Million

Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to post $50.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the lowest is $49.10 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $51.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $213.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.20 million to $223.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $206.46 million, with estimates ranging from $202.99 million to $208.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 16.41%.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

PEBO opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $408.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.