El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post $96.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.16 million and the highest is $98.45 million. El Pollo LoCo reported sales of $113.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full year sales of $420.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $419.03 million to $422.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $448.03 million, with estimates ranging from $441.74 million to $456.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover El Pollo LoCo.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $105.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other El Pollo LoCo news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $198,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. El Pollo LoCo has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $538.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.