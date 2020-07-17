Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $317.40 Million

Analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will announce $317.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.00 million and the highest is $323.00 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $460.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NUAN opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $116,697.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,304. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Nuance Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

