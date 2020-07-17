Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.63 Million

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce sales of $139.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.38 million. Semtech posted sales of $137.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $562.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $578.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $633.11 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $676.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.18 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

In other Semtech news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 25,070 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,322,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $528,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,676.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $53.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85. Semtech has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?

Earnings History and Estimates for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

