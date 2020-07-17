Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.94

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.94 and traded as low as $5.92. Severn Bancorp shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 6,700 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Severn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 12.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Severn Bancorp stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,892 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 186,115 shares during the period. Severn Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.8% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned about 5.47% of Severn Bancorp worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

