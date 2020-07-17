First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.85

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.85 and traded as low as $13.86. First National shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,992 shares during the quarter. First National accounts for about 3.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 5.62% of First National worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

