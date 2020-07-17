Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.66

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.66 and traded as low as $53.50. Moog shares last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $765.28 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

