Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.21% from the stock’s previous close.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,010,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,054,000 after acquiring an additional 168,599 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 86,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

