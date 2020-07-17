Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €57.97 ($65.13).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €55.70 ($62.58) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

ETR KRN opened at €55.50 ($62.36) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. Krones has a 12-month low of €41.92 ($47.10) and a 12-month high of €75.50 ($84.83). The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 142.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €58.02 and its 200-day moving average is €59.23.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

