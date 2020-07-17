Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) to Hold

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOUYF. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bouygues has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.69. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.80%.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Bouygues to Hold
Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Bouygues to Hold
Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.67 Million
Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.67 Million
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65
Ferrexpo Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Ferrexpo Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
DENSO CORP/ADR Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
DENSO CORP/ADR Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
88 Energy Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71
88 Energy Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report