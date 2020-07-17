Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) to Hold

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOUYF. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bouygues has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.69. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.80%.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

