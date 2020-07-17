Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report sales of $140.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.40 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $116.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $661.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $668.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $737.10 million, with estimates ranging from $701.10 million to $760.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.37. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

