Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

