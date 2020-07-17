DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered DENSO CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised DENSO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENSO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised DENSO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered DENSO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DENSO CORP/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

DNZOY stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. DENSO CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.83). DENSO CORP/ADR had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DENSO CORP/ADR will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO CORP/ADR Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

