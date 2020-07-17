88 Energy (LON:88E) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71

88 Energy Ltd (LON:88E)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.25. 88 Energy shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 15,324,549 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $22.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10.

About 88 Energy (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 77.5% working interest in Icewine project located onshore on the North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases that covers an area of 14,194 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.