88 Energy (LON:88E) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

88 Energy Ltd (LON:88E)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.25. 88 Energy shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 15,324,549 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $22.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10.

About 88 Energy (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 77.5% working interest in Icewine project located onshore on the North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases that covers an area of 14,194 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.67 Million
Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.67 Million
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.65
Ferrexpo Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Ferrexpo Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
DENSO CORP/ADR Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
DENSO CORP/ADR Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
88 Energy Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71
88 Energy Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71
Electrolux Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group
Electrolux Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report