Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Pareto Securities cut Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. Electrolux has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Electrolux had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electrolux will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

