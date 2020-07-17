Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ELUXY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Pareto Securities cut Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. Electrolux has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.24.
Electrolux Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.
