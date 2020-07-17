Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Langenberg & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $151.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.70. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $105.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,342 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,947,000 after buying an additional 819,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,945,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after buying an additional 3,085,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

