Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Estee Lauder Companies Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.65). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.14.

NYSE EL opened at $199.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.40. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

