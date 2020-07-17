Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Estee Lauder Companies Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.65). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.14.

NYSE EL opened at $199.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.40. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Earnings History and Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Honeywell International Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Honeywell International Inc.
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Estee Lauder Companies Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Estee Lauder Companies Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Zalando Given a €31.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts
Zalando Given a €31.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts
Experian PT Raised to GBX 2,800
Experian PT Raised to GBX 2,800
FY2024 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Corp Lifted by Wedbush
FY2024 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Corp Lifted by Wedbush
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s FY2023 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s FY2023 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report