Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 53.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.68 ($68.18).

ZAL stock opened at €66.06 ($74.22) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.18. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

