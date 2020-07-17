Experian (LON:EXPN) PT Raised to GBX 2,800

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,700 ($33.23) to GBX 2,800 ($34.46) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded Experian to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($25.84) to GBX 2,640 ($32.49) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Experian from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,660 ($32.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($40.00) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,644.55 ($32.54).

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,816 ($34.65) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,820.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,581.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 28.01 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,956 ($36.38).

In other news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 124,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,803.43 ($3,449.95), for a total transaction of £349,929,739.46 ($430,629,755.67).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

