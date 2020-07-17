FY2024 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Corp Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $6.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.58. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The business’s revenue was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.98) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.09. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.57.

In related news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $1,045,134.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,148,941.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,293,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,936.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,349 shares of company stock worth $5,001,908 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 35,300.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 480.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.