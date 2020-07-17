FY2024 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Corp Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $6.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.58. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The business’s revenue was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.98) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.09. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.57.

In related news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $1,045,134.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,148,941.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,293,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,936.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,349 shares of company stock worth $5,001,908 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 35,300.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 480.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Earnings History and Estimates for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Honeywell International Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Honeywell International Inc.
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Estee Lauder Companies Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Estee Lauder Companies Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Zalando Given a €31.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts
Zalando Given a €31.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts
Experian PT Raised to GBX 2,800
Experian PT Raised to GBX 2,800
FY2024 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Corp Lifted by Wedbush
FY2024 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Corp Lifted by Wedbush
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s FY2023 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s FY2023 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report