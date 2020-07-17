Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the technology company will earn $4.60 per share for the year.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WWD. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of WWD opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.23. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $953,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

