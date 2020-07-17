Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

PM stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.55. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after buying an additional 52,750 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 29.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 75,841 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.