Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSE. TD Securities set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Husky Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Husky Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$9.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.47.

TSE:HSE opened at C$4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.86. Husky Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.92.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.41) by C($1.30). The company had revenue of C$4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Husky Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

