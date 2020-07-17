Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.03

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and traded as high as $24.93. Saputo shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 1,240 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAPIF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Saputo from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Saputo from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

