AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.90

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and traded as high as $40.09. AGEAS/S shares last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 9,091 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGESY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AGEAS/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AGEAS/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGEAS/S had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AGEAS/S will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

