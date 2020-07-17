Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Graystone Company Inc (OTCMKTS:GYST)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Graystone shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST)

The Graystone Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and developing mining properties. The company is involved in acquiring and developing gold, silver, precious metals and gems, and other mineral properties with proven and/or probable reserves in Peru. It owns 1,600 hectares of properties.

