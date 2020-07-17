AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.08

AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.60. AeroGrow International shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 25,135 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AeroGrow International had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter.

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and various countries in Europe. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

