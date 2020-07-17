EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $811.07 Million

Brokerages predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post $811.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $776.00 million and the highest is $870.22 million. EQT posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.18 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.12.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of EQT by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 196.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

