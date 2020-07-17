Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.13

Toromont Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMTNF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and traded as high as $51.97. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $51.97, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

TMTNF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Toromont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

