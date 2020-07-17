AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $98.42

AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and traded as high as $98.58. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF shares last traded at $98.58, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.43% of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

