iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.62

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and traded as high as $31.78. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 303,300 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.45
OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.45
Saputo Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.03
Saputo Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.03
AGEAS/S Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.90
AGEAS/S Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.90
Graystone Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01
Graystone Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01
AeroGrow International Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.08
AeroGrow International Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.08
EQT Co. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $811.07 Million
EQT Co. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $811.07 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report