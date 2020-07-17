iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.62

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and traded as high as $31.78. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 303,300 shares changing hands.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

