European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $96.49

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.49 and traded as high as $99.24. European Assets Trust shares last traded at $98.20, with a volume of 925,883 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $352.66 million and a PE ratio of 20.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.58.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.28%.

In related news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE acquired 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £920.26 ($1,132.49).

European Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.