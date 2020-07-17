Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Union Jack Oil PLC (LON:UJO)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.26. Union Jack Oil shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 192,603,406 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.15.

About Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the investment in, drilling, development, and production of hydrocarbon projects. It holds 22% interests in the Biscathorpe prospect; 20% interests in the Keddington oilfield, Louth prospect, North Somercotes gas prospect, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield oilfield, and North Kelsey prospect; 15% interests in the Wressle discovery and Broughton North prospect; 16.67% interests in the Dukes Wood and Kirklington oilfields; 10% interests in the Burton on the Wolds and Laughton prospects; and 7.5% interests in the Holmwood prospect located in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.