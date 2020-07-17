Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.27

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and traded as high as $17.23. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 4,100 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgford Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $153.45 million, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.15.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 372.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgford Foods in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 24.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

