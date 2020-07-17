Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $4.00. Vuzix shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 2,001,400 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.11.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 373.05% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vuzix by 50.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 359,439 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Vuzix by 263.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vuzix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

