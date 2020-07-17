Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $191.22

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.22 and traded as high as $192.11. Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at $192.50, with a volume of 88,837 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $200.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 191.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 188.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Securities Trust of Scotland’s previous dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

