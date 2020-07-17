Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $102.83

Horizon Discovery Group PLC (LON:HZD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.83 and traded as high as $108.50. Horizon Discovery Group shares last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 620,568 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Horizon Discovery Group from GBX 171 ($2.10) to GBX 108 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a market cap of $165.39 million and a P/E ratio of -33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.18.

In other news, insider Susan Searle purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £10,300 ($12,675.36). Also, insider Grahame Cook purchased 79,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £80,648.50 ($99,247.48). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 139,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,131,605.

Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

