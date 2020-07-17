Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.34

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Paradise, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and traded as high as $25.75. Paradise shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 5,998 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53.

About Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF)

Paradise, Inc produces and sells candied fruit and molded plastics in the United States. The company's Candied Fruit segment produces and sells candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient, to manufacturing bakers, institutional users, and retailers; and processes and sells frozen strawberry products to commercial and institutional users, such as preservers, dairies, drink manufacturers, etc.

