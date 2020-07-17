New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.59

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and traded as high as $27.50. New Look Vision Group shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of New Look Vision Group from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.80 million. Analysts anticipate that New Look Vision Group Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Look Vision Group Company Profile (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

